Anambra Monarchs Laud President Buhari For Developmental Strides In South East - P.M.EXPRESS
Traditional rulers from Anambra State on Thursday expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to development of the country in general, and the South East in particular. The monarchs, led to the Presidential Villa by Prince Arthur Eze, were received by Chief of Staff...
pmexpressng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Connect with Politics News Readers!