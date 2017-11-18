Some election observers, who monitored the governorship election in Anambra on Saturday have expressed mixed feelings over the exercise, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports. Mr Samuel Itodo, the Executive Director, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), told the News Agency of Nigeria that materials and personnel arrived various polling units late. Itodo said 28 per cent of polling units recorded arrival of materials and personnel as at 7.30 a.m., except im Awka North and Awka South Local Government Areas where materials and personnel arrive before 7.30 a.m. “Apparently, as at 10 a.m., 75 per cent of the polling units were opened while voting started about 30 minutes later. “That is disturbing but as at 12 noon, 92 per cent of polling units were opened. “We asked INEC to extend the deadline from 2 p.m to 4 p.m to enable people vote,” Itodo said. The executive director also said there were issues with card readers being unable to authenticate finger prints, saying the development raised issue of integrity of the exercise. According to him, it is too premature to make statements on voter turnout. ”We are still studying our data so as to make official statement on that later.” On his part, Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, Chairman, Partners for Electoral Reform, said voting started late, especially in Ogbaru Local Government Area. Nwagwu said security agents have been civil and professional in their conduct, adding also that voters have equally behaved themselves.