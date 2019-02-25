Anchor Insurance Company Limited has appointed a new executive director after an approval from the National Insurance Commission, the insurance company announced in a statement.
The National Insurance Commission approved the appointment of Ikuomola Adeleke as the executive director, technical of Anchor Insurance Company, following a decision by the company’s board of directors last …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2SWZTty
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The National Insurance Commission approved the appointment of Ikuomola Adeleke as the executive director, technical of Anchor Insurance Company, following a decision by the company’s board of directors last …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2SWZTty
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]