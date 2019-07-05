Andela, an African company that develops talents in software engineers, says 250 junior engineers and staff from its Nigerian and Ugandan hubs will be leaving the organisation.
Another 170 engineers may also be affected in its Kenyan hub.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Andela said their departure is due to its decision to restructure its talent pool to “more closely align with global market demand”.
