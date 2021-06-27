  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Politics Andy Uba declared winner as controversy rocks Anambra APC guber primary – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Andy Uba declared winner as controversy rocks Anambra APC guber primary - New Telegraph

A former Senator, Andy Uba, has been declared winner of the Anambra governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress held Saturday. Despite controversy surrounding the primary, officials said Mr Uba defeated 13 other aspirants to emerge the party’s governorship candidate in the coming...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Politics Anambra 2021: Soludo becomes APGA’s guber candidate – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
325
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Anambra Guber: APC Schedules Primary For June 26 – Information Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
469
Kayode Israel
K
C
Politics Ondo guber: APC has failed Nigerians –Tambuwal – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
439
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Politics Abia bye-election: APC collation officer abducted as explosion rocks polling unit - The Cable News
Replies
0
Views
383
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Kwara: Tribunal sacks APC lawmaker, declares PDP’s candidate winner – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
450
Kenneth Chimaobi
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top