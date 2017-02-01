Anambra South Senator, Andy Uba, has defected to the APC. The PDP Senator disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in his home country, Uga, Aguata LGA. He said he joined the APC at the ongoing registration of party members in the state. According to him, APC has ideology and focus which he needed to tap into to provide quality representation to his constituents. Another reason he joined was because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics, he said. Guardian