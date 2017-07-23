The wedding between Rev. Elvis Opune of All Saints Anglican Cathedral Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and Grace Chika Olunze of Umuchoke Mbaitolu, Imo State was cancelled by the authorities of the church over alleged double dating. The couple and guests were already seated in the church building waiting for the service to commence when one of the priests, Ven Kinglsey Okoro, came in and announced that the wedding had been canceled, to the shock of all seated and asked everyone to leave. No reason was given for the decision One of the parishioners however, who spoke with newsmen, said Rev Opune had been accused of dating a girl. The girl was said to have lodged a complaint on Friday night that the priest was dating her and dumped her after promising her marriage. When contacted, Opune declined comments. Also, the bishop of the cathedral, Rt. Rev. Monday Nkwoagu, refused to give reporters audience when asked about their thoughts on the matter.