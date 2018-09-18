President Joao Lourenco and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa buried the hatchet on Tuesday during whirlwind talks in Luanda that follow several turbulent years between Angola and its former ruler.
Following a meeting with his Portuguese visitor, Lourenco said "common....
Read more via ModernGhana News – https://ift.tt/2xsMoEn
Get more World News
Following a meeting with his Portuguese visitor, Lourenco said "common....
Read more via ModernGhana News – https://ift.tt/2xsMoEn
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]