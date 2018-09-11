  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro Angry Man Sets His Boss’ Credentials On Fire In Abuja – OluFamous.Com

#1
Abubakar Hussaini, a 25-year-old store keeper, who was on Tuesday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, said he burnt his boss’s credentials for his failure to increase his salary‎.

Hussaini said the complainant, Mr Jack Jiang, a Chinese, promised to increase his …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2x3XHCA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top