Abubakar Hussaini, a 25-year-old store keeper, who was on Tuesday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, said he burnt his boss’s credentials for his failure to increase his salary.
Hussaini said the complainant, Mr Jack Jiang, a Chinese, promised to increase his …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2x3XHCA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Hussaini said the complainant, Mr Jack Jiang, a Chinese, promised to increase his …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2x3XHCA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]