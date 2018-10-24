Politics Angry Reactions as Buhari Avoids Lagos Roads, Flies to Seme – Olisa.tv

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday evaded the notorious Lagos-Badagry-Seme Road, opting instead to fly on an aircraft to Seme for the official handover of the new Economic Community of West African States border posts in Badagry to his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon.

Buhari, accompanied by Lagos State Governor …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2SaRZZo

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[107]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top