Sports Angry Tottenham Coach Confronts Referee Mike Dean After Burnley Loss (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
Tottenham Coach Mauricio Pochettino completely lost his cool with Referee Mike Dean After his team lost 2-1 against Burnley.

Pochettino confronted referee Mike Dean at full-time and had to be held back by some of his staff....



read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2GYtb3z

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top