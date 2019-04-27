Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian singer 2face, has revealed that she prefers to be called by her name instead of being called Tubaba’s wife.
She made this known in an interview where she spoke about her career and marriage This year started for me quite tough. I …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2V4mGEV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
She made this known in an interview where she spoke about her career and marriage This year started for me quite tough. I …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2V4mGEV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]