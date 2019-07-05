Barely three days after a girl was strangled to death inside a hotel room in Rivers State, another has been killed in the same manner.
The latest incident happened on Monday night and the body of the victim was discovered on Tuesday morning, inside the room of the hotel located along Stadium Rd, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt.
