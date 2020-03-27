|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Jigawa records another coronavirus death – Premium Times Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Another Northern traditional ruler, Emir Of Kaura Namoda, dies while awaiting his COVID-19 test result – Linda Ikeji’s Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Kano loses another prominent son, Prof. Isa Hashim - PM News
|Metro News
|1
|Metro Emir of Rano dies, another major blow to Kano – P.M. Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Jigawa records another coronavirus death – Premium Times Nigeria News
|Metro Another Northern traditional ruler, Emir Of Kaura Namoda, dies while awaiting his COVID-19 test result – Linda Ikeji’s Nigeria News
|Metro Kano loses another prominent son, Prof. Isa Hashim - PM News
|Metro Emir of Rano dies, another major blow to Kano – P.M. Nigeria News