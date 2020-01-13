World Another rockets hit Iraq military base hosting US troops – TODAY

#1
Airbase north of Baghdad targeted with rocket barrage, wounding four Iraqi soldiers, as US-Iran tensions simmer.

Rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad on Sunday where US troops have been based, wounding at least four Iraqi troops....

missiles again.JPG

Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/39Xnwa2

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[22]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top