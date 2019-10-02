As news of the software developer who was harassed by SARS went viral, another victim took the opportunity go share his alleged experience.
According to Rising Odegua, the bus he was traveling in was stopped and detained for hours while SARS operatives went through his phone and laptop....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2orlETB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to Rising Odegua, the bus he was traveling in was stopped and detained for hours while SARS operatives went through his phone and laptop....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2orlETB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]