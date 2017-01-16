Following the twin bomb attack on the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday, another suicide bombing incident was averted in a village behind the University. The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, Borno State Command, Victor Isuku, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Monday. He said: “At about 08:000hrs, a third suicide bomber, female, of about 12 years with IED strapped to her body, was intercepted at Bara Karaya village behind University of Maiduguri, in Muna Garage general area. “The suicide bomber was sighted by villagers who promptly alerted the military. “She was gunned down, while the EOD personnel of the command secured and rendered safe her unexploded IED vest.”