The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE , has destroyed another terrorists’ hideout in Limberi, in Northern Borno.
The NAF said the ATF also neutralised activities of some terrorists at Limberi, a cluster of small, co-located …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2S5HVDZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The NAF said the ATF also neutralised activities of some terrorists at Limberi, a cluster of small, co-located …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2S5HVDZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]