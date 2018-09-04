A US service member died in a non-combat incident in Afghanistan Tuesday, marking the second American death in two days in the war-torn country.
The incident is currently under investigation, according to an Operation Resolute Support...
Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2NdvPpK
Get more World News
The incident is currently under investigation, according to an Operation Resolute Support...
Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2NdvPpK
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]