Metro Another Village Head abducted in Katsina – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Police Command in Katsina State has confirmed the abduction of Bature Mai’unguwa, the Village Head of Labo in Batsari Local Government Area, by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isa, a superintendent of police, confirmed the abduction to journalists on Wednesday in Katsina. …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/31rJe1A

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top