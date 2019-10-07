Justforex_nb_campaign

Dj Cuppy has just showed off a customized neck piece worth millions of naira that she received from boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

The two were present at a family gathering over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of Anthony Joshua’s son where the boxing champion presented the gift to DJ Cuppy. Anthony …


