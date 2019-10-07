Dj Cuppy has just showed off a customized neck piece worth millions of naira that she received from boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.
The two were present at a family gathering over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of Anthony Joshua’s son where the boxing champion presented the gift to DJ Cuppy. Anthony …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Iwk8H9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The two were present at a family gathering over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of Anthony Joshua’s son where the boxing champion presented the gift to DJ Cuppy. Anthony …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Iwk8H9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 32.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[1]