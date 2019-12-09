Sports Anthony Joshua Reveals Health Issue Before His First Fight With Ruiz – Nairaland

#1
Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said a health issue left him "tired" and "drained" in the build-up to his June defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua, 30, reclaimed his world titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, dominating the Mexican over 12 rounds. Conspiracy theories had circulated after his …

joshua.JPG

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DXK5Nh

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top