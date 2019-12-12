Metro Anthony Joshua to present boxing titles to Buhari – Newtelegraph

The Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare, has said Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua will present his belts to President Muhammadu Buhari soon. The minister announced this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.....

