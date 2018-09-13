An Anti-Buhari protester, Mr. Nurudeen Lliyasu, 28, who climbed a telecommunication mast in Abuja, to protest the poor economy in the country, has descended.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the man was seen on top of the mast at about noon on Wednesday …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NFpljL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the man was seen on top of the mast at about noon on Wednesday …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NFpljL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]