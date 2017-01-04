The Coalition for Good Governance and Anti-Corruption has called for the immediate impeachment of governor Ayodele Fayose by the National Assembly. According to National Secretary of the coalition, Comrade Audu Joseph, it is pertinent to impeach Fayose over several allegations of corruption and criminal conducts surrounding him. “To the National Assembly, we demand that a declaration of the doctrine of necessity to waive Fayose’s immunity is non-negotiable at this point such that people enjoying immunity can be allowed to answer to criminal charges like the current situation where security funds were embezzled and millions of Nigerians including the armed forces had to pay the supreme price. “In the last quarter of 2016, details emerged of how N4.7 billion naira being part of the stolen $2.1 billion meant for arms purchase found its way into Ayo Fayose’s bank account after the money was ferried across the country in a private jet and bullion vans, according to Obanikoro’s testimony after he turned himself in to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Failure to impeach him in 14 days will draw massive protest from Nigerians, he warned. Daily Post