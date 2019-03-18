Entertainment Anto Lecky Donates Blood To Victims Of Lagos Collapsed Building – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Ex Bbnaija Housemate, Anto Lecky has joined other Nigerians who have gone out to donate blood to victims of last week wednesday’s building collapse in Lagos.

Writing in her experience, she said; ”Went straight from Abeokuta to Lagos Island to donate blood. Voluntary blood donors are heroes! …



