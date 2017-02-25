Chelsea Manager, Antonio Conte has said he is ready to “risk” his job for Chelsea to win the Premier League, even if he will suffer the same fate as sacked Leicester City boss, Claudio Ranieri next year. Ranieri’s sack means the last five Premier League title-winning managers have left their jobs before the end of the following season. But the Chelsea gaffer says he is prepared to face the “risk” of being axed next season after bringing the trophy back to Stamford Bridge. He told news conference on Friday, “If you remember very well I was already sacked this season by the bookmakers. “I was lucky to keep the right concentration and continue to work. “First of all, I think it is important to finish this season in the best way and if we are able to reach this dream for me, for the players, I am ready to face this risk. “I am happy, very happy to face this risk next season but for sure I am really focused, me and the players on this season because there are 13 games until the end and we want to stay at the top. It won’t be easy but I am ready to take this risk if it means we won the league.” The Italian gaffer admitted he was saddened by Leicester City’s decision to sack Ranieri, and said a club is powerless if they allow players to decide a manager’s future