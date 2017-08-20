Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte has expressed delight at the way and manner in which his team emerged victorious in their league match against Tottenham Hotspurs Speaking after the game, he said: I am pleased and want to thank all my players as they showed great team spirit, heart and will to fight. It was not easy getting a result due to the suspensions. The team suffered during the game but we were dangerous. The fans also were incredible. He specifically praised new signings Morata and Bakayoko who impressed in the first starts in the Premier League