Sports Antonio Conte's Comments After Chelsea Beat Watford 4-2

    Chelsea's coach, Antonio Conte has reacted to his side's 4-2 win over Watford at the Stamford Bridge

    Watford controlled the game most of the time but Conte's substitution made the difference as Michy Batshuayi scored two goals.

    My players showed good character and spirit, and a desire to fight, with the way they came from behind to win today. I am pleased for Batshuayi because his impact on the game was amazing. The same goes for Willian and Zappacosta.

    To overcome a difficult moment, such as when we were 2-1 down today, makes you stronger
     

    Comments