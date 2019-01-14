Metro Anxiety mounts over Aisha Buhari’s health - TheCable

She has not been campaigning along with President Muhammadu in his re-election bid and this has raised concern as to her whereabouts.

But TheCable understands that she is currently in Germany for medical reasons, although her office has refused to confirm or deny the speculation.



https://www.thecable.ng/anxiety-mounts-over-aisha-buharis-health/amp
 
