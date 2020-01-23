Entertainment Anxiety over Naira Marley’s influence on undergraduates – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The popularity and lifestyle of music artist, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, is gradually permeating the society, as many young people are craving to be identified as Marlians.

But you cannot just wake up and be a Marlian, the artiste allegedly …

marley.JPG

via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2unmKCY

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
[134]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top