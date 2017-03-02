Onido of Idolorisa, Oba Aruna Ishola said he does not attend the meetings of the Ogun State Council of Obas and Chiefs because any other Oba that sees him will die untimely. DAILY POST reports that Oba Ishola said “My crown should not be seen by any other Oba in Yorubaland. “If another traditional ruler sees me with my crown, that monarch will die in a matter of days. Such traditional ruler will die an untimely death. “My crown is not ordinary. It is an ancestral crown and is the same crown my fore-fathers, who had occupied this position, wore. It may sound strange, but that is what would happen.'' See video below: