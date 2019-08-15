Hello!!! Adverts to reach out to at least 15,000 people at the cheapest rate is available!!! AzeeNaija1 will advertise and announce your business, company, sales and so on to go viral on Instagram and Twitter with just a click. Very affordable. Advertise now at azeenaija1 and start receiving calls across the country. Azeenaija1 is the place to get it done quickly to reach out to more customers as social media seems to be the new TV. Also follow @azeenaija1 for viral, hilarious contents and the best of entertainments... Call or what'sapp (08136846051) for more enquiries... AzeeNaija1, INFORMATIVE AND INTERACTIVE.