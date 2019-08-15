JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Anyone calling for revolution is looking for trouble – Momoh – Newtelegraph

#1
Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), not only believes that no responsible government will entertain calls for revolution, but insists that nobody can cause uprising in Nigeria.

In this interview, he speaks on the #RevolutionNow protest and arrest …

mohmoh.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/33CHjs7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
A

azeenaija1

Member
#2
Hello!!! Adverts to reach out to at least 15,000 people at the cheapest rate is available!!! AzeeNaija1 will advertise and announce your business, company, sales and so on to go viral on Instagram and Twitter with just a click. Very affordable. Advertise now at azeenaija1 and start receiving calls across the country. Azeenaija1 is the place to get it done quickly to reach out to more customers as social media seems to be the new TV. Also follow @azeenaija1 for viral, hilarious contents and the best of entertainments... Call or what'sapp (08136846051) for more enquiries... AzeeNaija1, INFORMATIVE AND INTERACTIVE.
 
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top