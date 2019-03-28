Politics APC’s Senate presidency crisis deepens – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
A group of senators-elect campaigning for Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan yesterday, dismissed claims by former Senate Leader Mohammed Ali Ndume as untrue and misleading.

This has heightened the intra-party intrigues in the APC around the choice of the president of Nigeria’s ninth Senate......



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2FFY5MY

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top