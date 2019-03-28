A group of senators-elect campaigning for Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan yesterday, dismissed claims by former Senate Leader Mohammed Ali Ndume as untrue and misleading.
This has heightened the intra-party intrigues in the APC around the choice of the president of Nigeria’s ninth Senate......
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2FFY5MY
Get More Nigeria Political News
This has heightened the intra-party intrigues in the APC around the choice of the president of Nigeria’s ninth Senate......
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2FFY5MY
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]