Submit Post Advertise

Politics APC and PDP’s goalless draw – Punch Ng

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Iroka Chinedu, Apr 5, 2018 at 6:03 AM. Views count: 51

Tags:
  1. Iroka Chinedu

    Iroka Chinedu New Member Curators

    Following the back and forth between the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party over the latter’s apology to all Nigerians over their misgovernance while in power, the Buhari government, in one-upmanship crassness, released a list of “looters” who are alleged to have stolen the country blind.

    The APC and PDP end-game: as 2019 is around the corner, Nigeria’s dominant parties are playing a scatological game and using Nigerians as their dump. The PDP “apologised” to get back into the good favours of Nigerians who yanked them out into political wilderness in 2015, not because they were truly sorry for the 16 years of our national life that they wasted before Nigerians cottoned on to their ways.


    download (1).jpg


    Click to read more
     
    Iroka Chinedu, Apr 5, 2018 at 6:03 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - PDP’s goalless draw
    1. Samguine
      Politics

      Name And Get 50K, One Project Initiated, Completed By Buhari - PDP - Vanguard News

      Samguine, Apr 4, 2018 at 2:52 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,025
      Samguine
      Apr 4, 2018 at 2:52 PM
    2. Iroka Chinedu
      Politics

      Looters list: You can’t divert attention from your misrule, PDP tells FG – Tribune Ng

      Iroka Chinedu, Apr 4, 2018 at 6:51 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      161
      Iroka Chinedu
      Apr 4, 2018 at 6:51 AM
    3. Iroka Chinedu
      Politics

      PDP, CNM back Obasanjo’s Buhari is a failure comment - Punch Ng

      Iroka Chinedu, Apr 4, 2018 at 6:09 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      207
      Iroka Chinedu
      Apr 4, 2018 at 6:09 AM
    4. siteadmin
      Politics

      Not Everyone That Defected From PDP Is A Looter - Lai Mohammed

      siteadmin, Apr 4, 2018 at 5:02 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      687
      siteadmin
      Apr 4, 2018 at 5:02 AM
    5. siteadmin

      PDP Challenge: Presidency Orders Release Of Comprehensive Looters’ List – Vanguard News

      siteadmin, Apr 4, 2018 at 4:43 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      185
      siteadmin
      Apr 4, 2018 at 4:43 AM
    6. siteadmin
      Politics

      Shehu Sani mocks APC/PDP lists, says it’s time to publish ‘saints list’ – Vanguard News

      siteadmin, Apr 3, 2018 at 10:22 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      316
      siteadmin
      Apr 3, 2018 at 10:22 PM
    7. siteadmin
      Politics

      Buhari unable to control forces drawing Nigeria back – APC senator – Nigeria News

      siteadmin, Feb 3, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      336
      siteadmin
      Feb 3, 2018

    Trending Posts

    The Braless Corper Is Here Again, Rocks Open Chest NYSC Khaki Outfit [PHOTOS] - Nairaland
    The Braless Corper Is Here Again, Rocks Open Chest NYSC Khaki Outfit [PHOTOS] - Nairaland
    Samguine Apr 4, 2018 at 7:54 AM 0 comments
    2019: Battle To Unseat Buhari Thickens As Another Party Joins Forces With Obasanjo - Daily Post
    2019: Battle To Unseat Buhari Thickens As Another Party Joins Forces With Obasanjo - Daily Post
    Samguine Apr 4, 2018 at 10:16 AM 0 comments
    EPL: Moses Escapes As Chelsea Name 9 Players To Leave Stamford Bridge With Conte - Daily Post
    EPL: Moses Escapes As Chelsea Name 9 Players To Leave Stamford Bridge With Conte - Daily Post
    Samguine Apr 4, 2018 at 10:59 AM 0 comments
    APC chieftain faults FG on alleged looters list – BusinessDay
    APC chieftain faults FG on alleged looters list – BusinessDay
    siteadmin Apr 4, 2018 at 7:52 AM 0 comments
    24 APC Governors Dump Oyegun After Meeting With President Buhari - Daily Trust
    24 APC Governors Dump Oyegun After Meeting With President Buhari - Daily Trust
    Samguine Apr 4, 2018 at 2:06 PM 0 comments

    Comments