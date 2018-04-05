Following the back and forth between the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party over the latter’s apology to all Nigerians over their misgovernance while in power, the Buhari government, in one-upmanship crassness, released a list of “looters” who are alleged to have stolen the country blind. The APC and PDP end-game: as 2019 is around the corner, Nigeria’s dominant parties are playing a scatological game and using Nigerians as their dump. The PDP “apologised” to get back into the good favours of Nigerians who yanked them out into political wilderness in 2015, not because they were truly sorry for the 16 years of our national life that they wasted before Nigerians cottoned on to their ways. Click to read more