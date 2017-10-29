Submit Post Advertise

Politics APC Candidate Wins Bye-Election In Sokoto

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared APC candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi Kalambaina, as winner of Saturday’s Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency’s bye-election in Sokoto State.

    Kalambaina polled 31,288 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Aminu Bello-Kware of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 7,205.

    The Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulatif Usman, said 43,130 voters were accredited for the bye-election out of 176,825 total registered voters in the constituency.

    Usman said 42,532 eligible voters cast their votes with 40,046 valid while 2,486 votes were rejected.

    According to him, Kabir Altine of ACPN scored 62 votes, Umaru Muhammad of ADC 80, Muktar Umar of APA 342, Aliyu Bilyaminu APGA 121, Abubakar Bello DA 32 and Jamilu Imam of DPP scored 155 votes.

    Others were; Abdullahi Abubakar GPN 326, Abubakar Ahmad KOWA 33, Kabiru Al-mustapha MMN 24, Abubakar Sama’ila MPPP 19, Kabiru Ahmad NCP 28, Umar Ma’azu NDLP 50, Aminu Mustapha NEPP 33 and Yahaya Muhammad of NCP scored 105 votes.

    He further listed Nura Abubakar of PPP 38, Nasiru Garba SDP 27, Abdulrahman Dalhatu UPN 15, Sanusi Aliyu UPP 06 and Shehu Buba of YPP scored 05 votes while the only woman contestant Hafsatu Umar of A party scored 52 votes.

    Usman, therefore, declared Kalambaina as the winner having garnered the highest votes as stipulated in the electoral law.

    The election followed the death of the occupant of the seat Muhammad Wammako in July.

    NAN
     

