The All Progressives Congress(APC) has rejected the declaration of Senator Duoye Diri as Governor-elect of Bayelsa by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Its National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, in an ongoing chat with reporters, faulted INEC “illegally declaring Diri as Governor-elect”.

He accused INEC of appropriating judicial powers to itself over the Supreme Court ruling that sacked Chief David Lyon as Gov-elect.

