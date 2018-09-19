The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the review of the timetable for the conduct of the 2018 primary elections of the party.
Following the new schedule released on Wednesday by Emma Ibediro Esq., National Organizing Secretary of the party, the presidential primary election has now been moved from September 20 to September 25
READ MORE HERE
Following the new schedule released on Wednesday by Emma Ibediro Esq., National Organizing Secretary of the party, the presidential primary election has now been moved from September 20 to September 25
READ MORE HERE