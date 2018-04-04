Submit Post Advertise

APC chieftain faults FG on alleged looters list – BusinessDay

Apr 4, 2018 at 7:52 AM

    The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank, has said that the recent list of alleged looters released by the federal government cannot be complete until the names of serving members of the ruling party are listed in it, stressing that some APC members have also been accused of corruption.

    He tasked the Federal Government to publish the names of those who it claimed have returned money and how much it has recovered for the sake of transparency in the fight against corruption.


    Read more via BusinessDay – https://ift.tt/2uMaiML
