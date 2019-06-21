advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
APC condemns own government, another for holding 'embarassing' parliamentary elections

#1
Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has criticised one of the states it governs for conducting an ’embarrassing’ parliamentary election. The APC condemned the recent inauguration of the state house of assembly in Edo State. It also condemned a similar inauguration in Bauchi State, governed by Nigeria’s largest opposition …

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ItxN20
