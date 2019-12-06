Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday held a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering crises in the party.
The meeting, which had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari in attendance, was held at the Presidential Villa, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/33PHZJz
Get More Nigeria Political News
The meeting, which had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari in attendance, was held at the Presidential Villa, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/33PHZJz
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]