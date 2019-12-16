Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of relying on thugs and violence to win elections.
According to him, the former Governor never won elections on performance. Obaseki stated this through his Special Adviser …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Ek0PhL
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to him, the former Governor never won elections on performance. Obaseki stated this through his Special Adviser …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Ek0PhL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]