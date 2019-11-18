Politics APC defeats PDP in Bayelsa with over 200k votes – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria

#1
The APC polled 352,552 while PDP got 143,170 votes, leaving a margin of 209,382.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has ended 20 years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in Bayelsa with over 200,000 votes. The party’s candidate, David Lyon secured the highest number of votes …

lyon.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/32WPz4S

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[6]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top