The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied nominating members for the remaining principal offices of the National Assembly.
In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said consultations are ongoing, after which the party’s decision on the appointments will be announced formally. “Our …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Yq0Zwr
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said consultations are ongoing, after which the party’s decision on the appointments will be announced formally. “Our …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Yq0Zwr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]