The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the aspiration of Senate President Bukola Saraki to be the country’s number one citizen is a huge joke.Saraki, who dumped the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had declared his intention to run for president in 2019. Accusing the ruling …Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2NRm4uD Get More Nigeria Political News