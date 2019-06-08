The All Progressives Congress in the South-South has endorsed the Senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege, as the next Deputy Senate President.
The declaration confirmed a May 10 Punch report which stated that the national leadership of the party had settled for the senator and set machinery in motion …
