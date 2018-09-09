  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics APC ex-chairman, chieftains, 5,000 others defect to PDP – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, Chief Tiwei Orunimiye, on Saturday led over 98 leaders and 5,000 members of the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Those who defected included a serving lawmaker representing Brass 2 Constituency in the House of …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QhcsKZ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top