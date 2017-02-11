The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, says it remains resolute in its expulsion of a former minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory, John Udoedehe, from the party. Mr. Udoedehe, who is also a former senator, has been in a longstanding feud with other party leaders in the state since he was beaten by Umana Umana at the party’s governorship primaries in 2015. The APC Chairman in the state, Amadu Attai, told journalists, Friday, in Uyo that Mr. Udoedehe stands expelled and excommunicated from the party. Mr. Attai, surrounded by the 17 members of the party Exco in the state, accused Mr. Udoedehe of sponsoring media attacks against the APC and its leaders in the state, so as to hurt the party’S image and put the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in an advantage ahead of the 2019 governorship election. “As the majority of you here may undoubtedly be aware of, there have been of late attempts by some riff-raffs and characters unknown to our Party to mislead the general public to think that there is (a) crisis in the Akwa Ibom State chapter of our great Party,” Mr. Attai said. Credit: Premium Times