Imo State's Governor Rochas Okorocha is set to be removed as the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), a caucus of APC governors. He will be replaced by a governor from the South West, DailyPost reports. It's believed that the APC Governors are not happy with Okorocha, who according to them couldn't provide a proper sense of direction to their forum. “Rochas is only interested in the ceremonial aspects of being APC governors’ chairman. At any public event, especially at the State House or where the president or vice president is present, he is in a hurry to assert himself as the PGF chairman and position himself close to the president or vice president for a photo op. But that is as far as his chairmanship goes,” a source reportedly said. “He is not interested in charting a clear program for the forum, in harmonising the views of his colleagues or in making the forum an important player in the scheme of things. Even the opposition PDP Governors’ Forum has a higher profile and more political relevance than the APC Governors Forum. It is for these and many other reasons that they want to change him.”