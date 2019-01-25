Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for its inability to tackle the endemic insecurity and hardship in the country.
Atiku promised that if elected in the forthcoming election, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Wg4FjH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Atiku promised that if elected in the forthcoming election, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Wg4FjH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]